Suzanna Catherine Pashia, 78, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 5:50 PM, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Ronald J. Pashia will officiate.
Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Suzanna's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, at the funeral home.
Suzanna was born December 5, 1944, in Affton, MO to Harry T. Goewert and Dorothy Needham Goewert.
She was married to Ronald James Pashia on April 27, 1963, in Affton, MO at St. George Catholic Church. He survives.
Other survivors include her five children, Ronda Sue Pashia Fohey of St. Louis, MO, Christine Marie Gifford of St. Louis, MO, Dawn René McAtee (Sean) of St. Louis, MO, Brian Wayne Pashia of Pheonix, AZ, and Phillip Joshua Pashia (Angelica) of Hannibal, MO; three brothers, Dennis Goewert of the state of Georgia, Joseph Goewert of Hannibal, MO, and Terry Goewert (Barb) of Dunedin, FL; 15 grandchildren, Caleb, Colin, Taylor, Shauna, April, Andy, Sophia Suzanna, Camille, Tanner, Shane, Kynley, Kellan, Timothy, Kimble, and Dessa; and eight great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Suzanna was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael James Pashia; three brothers, Richard Goewert, David Goewert, and Edward Goewert; two sisters, Judy Goewert Bauer, and Alice Goewert Overby; and one grandson, Christopher Fohey.
Suzanna was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and a great donut maker. She had previously worked in Quality Control at Watlow and at Dixie Cream Donuts. She later went to work in the bakery at County Market until her retirement in 2010.
Suzanna loved being a stay-at-home mom. Suzanna was a faith filled woman and a wonderful teacher who loved to share her faith with her children and others. She enjoyed her morning coffee, word searches, and playing card games. Suzanna like catching episodes of Blue Bloods and watching her favorite newsman, Lester Holt. Suzanna was a master donut maker and made the best donuts from scratch. Dancing with her husband, Ron, was something that Suzanna always loved and looked forward to. Most of all, Suzanna loved her family and cherished each moment spent with them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Tabernacle of Praise Church of Hannibal, MO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.