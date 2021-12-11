Susan M. Bowles

Susan M. Cramlett Riney Bowles, 72, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 3:35 AM, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Jamey Dyke will officiate.
Burial will be at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Susan’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Susan was born January 12, 1949, in Hannibal, Missouri to Billy Dale Cramlett and Helen Dyke Cramlett.
Susan was married to Kent Bowles on October 9, 1998, in Hannibal, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include children, Janet Riney Standbridge (Jason) of New London, Missouri and Tina Riney Kidd (Ross) of Hannibal, Missouri; 1 stepson, Josh Bowles (Brandie) of Clarence, Missouri; 1 sister, Judy Baker (John) of Palmyra, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Taylor Lambert (Corey), Keaton Bartz (Kaylyn) and Jillian Standbridge; bonus grandchildren, Skylar & Alex Standbridge and Bodhi Kidd; 4 great grandchildren, Bryson Lambert and Beckett, Hadley and Bella Standbridge; 2 nieces and nephews, Sarah Bramblett (Brandon) and Will Baker (Jessica); 4 great nieces and nephews, Scott Stolte, Sydni Stolte, Kallee Baker and Liam Baker; 2 beloved dogs, Little Baby and Big Baby; 1 special cousin, Barb Vermilye (Bob) and many other cousins; and 1 special friend, Patty Bunner.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents.
Susan was a very caring soul, working professionally as a caregiver at several area nursing homes. She was also a proud homemaker and devoted Catholic, by faith. Susan loved nature, particularly feeding the cardinals, finches and squirrels in her yard. She was also one to cut a rug with her love of dancing! Susan was a wonderful cook, with family favorites being her goulash, meat loaf, homemade vegetable soup and mini cinnamon rolls. When she was relaxing at home, Susan enjoyed watching her favorite shows like the Steve Erwin Show or anything on the Animal Planet and CSI. She was also a gifted writer of poetry. Her dogs, Little Baby and Big Baby, were her pride and joy. The cherished time spent caring for her mother filled her heart with pure happiness and love. Susan was a bright soul who will be missed dearly by her many loved ones.
The family would like to extend their gracious appreciation to the loving care shown to their mother by caregivers Michelle Jones, Michelle Talton and Marsha Anderson.
Pallbearers will be Jason Standbridge, Ross Kidd, Keaton Bartz, Corey Lambert, John Baker and Bob Vermilye.
Honorary Pallbearers are Terry Sorrell and Will Baker.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
