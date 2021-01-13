Susan K. Miner, 74, of Chester, Illinois, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:04 AM, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at her home in Chester, IL.
There will be no services at this time, a private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Susan was born July 5, 1946, in Hannibal, Missouri the daughter of Mary L. Dryden Sims and Royden E. Sims.
She was previously married to Gene Miner who’s proceeded her in death.
Other survivors include 3 children, Anna Dos Santos (Arthur) of Phoenix, Arizona, Tracy L. Jany of Chester, IL and Matthew Troy Miner of Chester IL, 2 step-children Charlie Miner of Chester, IL and Tim Miner of Chester, IL, 1 brother, Gregg Sims of Hannibal, MO and 2 sisters, Jayne Prentice of California and Karen Forrest of Granbury, Texas. Grandchildren Kelly (Garrett) Foust of St. Louis, MO , Shane Garrett of Hannibal, MO, Amber Frazer of Chester, IL, Trenton Jany of Chester, IL, Heather (Miner) Combs of Troy, Mo, Travis Miner of Chester, IL, and Dustin Bell. Great grandchildren Gaige Garrett, Emma Foust, Dylan Foust, Ryker Sullins, and Kytana Combs.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, 2 step-children Sherry Miner and Tom Miner, 2 grandchildren Dalton and Cody Jany.
Professionally Susan was a licensed practical nurse. Susan loved her dog Puffy and feeding the deer near her home. When she wasn’t able to feed them herself she always made sure friends did it for her.
Susan was Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's Choice.
