Summer Rain “Summ Bug” Shanks, 6, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:00 PM Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Summer’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the funeral home.
Summer was born October 6, 2014 to Samuel Joseph Shanks and Kristain Hope Riley Carpenter.
Survivors include her parents; 1 brother, Hayden James Riley; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Summer was preceded in death by 1 brother, Logan Allen “Loki” Shanks; her grandmother, Marchita Sue Riley; her grandfather, James William Riley; and her stepfather, Jason Scott Carpenter.
Summer loved to watch the show Paw Patrol, with her favorite character being Sky. A true tomboy, Summer was always trying to keep up with her brothers. She loved the Trolls movie, Frozen, and Frozen II. Olaf, Elsa, and Anna were her favorite Frozen characters. Summer’s favorite things to eat were pizza and blueberry pancakes. She enjoyed reading books to her parents and singing along to You Are My Sunshine. Most of all, Summer enjoyed the time she could spend with her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.