Steven Eugene Kreider, 61, of Palmyra, Mo., died November 3, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill. Service will be at 11 a.m., November 14, at Mission Hill Baptist Church in Palmyra. Visitation will be November 14, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the church. Lewis Bros. Funeral Chapel of Palmyra is handling the arrangements.
Palmyra, Mo.
