Steven Brian Bushmeyer, age 62, of Hull, IL passed away at 4:28 am Monday, January 2, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Joe Campbell and Scott Spear will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Steven's life will be held 12:00 pm until the time of the service Friday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Steven was born on January 18, 1960, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Merle and Hester (Linkous) Bushmeyer.
He was united in marriage to Lorey Ann Peters on January 2, 1982, in Hull, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Lorey Ann Bushmeyer of the home; son, Kristopher Brian Bushmeyer (Erin) of Centralia, MO; son he loved as his own; Scott Spear (Amber) of Hannibal, MO; grandson, Evan Bushmeyer, and Scott and Amber Spear's children Arianna Spear, Stephen Spear, Samuel Spear, Annie Spear and Sarah Ann Spear.
Also surviving are his brother, Gary Bushmeyer (Mary Kaye) of Quincy, IL, Rodney Bushmeyer (Anna) of Hannibal, MO and Daniel Bushmeyer (Cindy) of Seattle, WA; sister, Donna Koeller (Jim) of New Canton, IL, mother-in-law; Joyce Peters of Hannibal, MO, sisters-in-law Julie Memken (Dr. John) of Hannibal, MO and LaNelle Etzler of Hull, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Joe Bushmeyer, father-in-law; Louis F. Peters and brother-in-law; Franklin L. Peters.
Steven graduated from West Pike High School.
Steven worked as a farmer in the Hull area for all his life. Steven was a humble and gentle man. When away from farming which he loved, he enjoyed looking for arrowheads, hunting and visiting with family and friends. Steven was known to be the type of person that would help anyone in need. The biggest love of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Steven was a Christian by faith.
Special thanks go to his caretakers; Julie Memken, Dr. John Memken, Caitlin Memken, Community Loving Care Hospice and friends and family that have helped the family through this hard time.
Pallbearers will be Kristopher Brian Bushmeyer, Rodney Bushmeyer, Daniel Bushmeyer, Bryce Bushmeyer, Ron McAdams and Larry Borrowman.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Evan Bushmeyer, Gary Bushmeyer, Stephen Spear, Samuel Spear, Jim Koeller and John Memken.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
