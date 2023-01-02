Steve S. Oslica

Oslica, Steve S., 89, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born in Hannibal, Missouri, a son of Stephen J. and Mary (nee Kitsock) Oslica. Steve was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a graduate of the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, a Pharmaceutical Representative for Eli Lilly, a Registered Pharmacist, and a long and faithful member of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church.
Beloved husband of Kathryn A. Oslica (nee Brown), who preceded him in death December 22, 2016; dear father of Steven T. (Anna) Oslica, John J. (Emily) Oslica, and David L. (Rose) Oslica; loving grandfather of Sarah Oslica (Shawn) Sullivan, Amanda Dalton, Steven T. Oslica, Jr., Kate Oslica (Can) Kanli, Amy Oslica (Jim) Dougherty, Nicholas Oslica, Trent (Allison) Woodward, and Makenzie (David) Heckmann; great-grandfather of 14; and brother of Dolores (late C.P.) Treat, and the late Margaret (Joe) Coleman.
