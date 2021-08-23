Stephen L. Locke, 91 of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 8:00 PM, Friday, August 20, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside Services and Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Missouri.
Stephen was born on August 30, 1929, in Oakwood, Missouri to Stephen E. Locke and Edna Harvey Locke. He was married on March 7, 1958, in Hannibal, Missouri to Linda I. Parrish. She survives.
Other survivors are his two children, Susan Clark of Hannibal, Missouri and Steve Locke (Melanie) of Hannibal, Missouri, one nephew, Brian Powell (Beth) of Hannibal, Missouri, one special grandson, Brenden Hooper and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Vera and Dorothy.
Stephen served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. He was a retired auto mechanic. Stephen enjoyed traveling with his family out West, where he particularly enjoyed adventures to Yellowstone National Park, The Grand Teton National Park and the Grand Canyon. Tinkering on old engines, watching classic TV or mechanics shows on YouTube, were also a few of Stephen’s favorites. Most of all Stephen cherished the time he shared with his family.