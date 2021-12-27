Stephen J. Wojcik, 96, of Hannibal Missouri, passed away at 4:45 A.M., Friday, December 24, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, Missouri. Father Matt Flatley and Father Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal Missouri with Full Military Honors by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55.
Friends and Family are invited to Stephen's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Stephen was Catholic by faith.
Stephen was born on October 16, 1925, to Anthony Stephen Wojcik and Katherine Kosciez Wojcik.
He was married to Twila Louise Wojcik on August 29, 1985, in Chickasaw, OK. She preceded her in death on December 23, 2020.
Stephen was also preceded in death by his parents, his seven siblings and Granddaughter Jordan Jacobs.
Survivors include five children: Heila Caldwell (Rick) of Monroe City, MO, Debbie Ruhl (Tom) of Hannibal, MO, Michael Wojcik (Brenda) of Hannibal, MO, Donna Jacobs (John) of Chickasaw, OK, and Mark Wojcik of Texas. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephen retired from Universal Atlas Cement Co. as a 1st repairman. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Stephen served his country proudly in the United State Army during WWll. Stephen enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. A talented green thumb loved growing vegetables and tending to his marigold’s flowers. Stephen was a great prankster, he enjoyed teasing and had an unforgettable laugh. He loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and in his leisure time he would do word search. Stephen loved his music especially Blue Grass and Old Country. Most of all Stephen cherished his family and friends and the moments they shared.
Pallbearers will be Wendall Allen, Jay Fugate, Brad Ruhl, Mike Wojcik, Jr. and Aaron Ruhl
Memorial contributions be made to Shriners Children Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
