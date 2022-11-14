Stephen A. Williams, 70 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:20 PM Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Salt River Community Care Center in Shelbina, MO.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the O’Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, MO. Rev. Andrew Kovar will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Stephen’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation will follow funeral services under the direction of the O’Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home.
Stephen was born on April 15, 1952, in Hannibal, MO to Bill and Anna Faye Young Williams.
He was previously married to Debra Faye Moutray. They were married on November 20, 1971, at the Stoutsville Baptist Church. She survives.
Other survivors include five sons: Dewayne Williams (Ninette) of Monroe City, MO, Shannon Williams (Tracy) of Durham, MO, Chad Williams of Hunnewell, MO, Ryan Williams (J.D.) of Clark, MO, and Bryan Williams (Nikki) of Clark, MO; one sister, Kay Hudson (Dennis) of New London, MO; six grandchildren: Taylor Fishback, McKenna Asmus, Emilee Paxton, Ava Williams, Brady Williams, and Teagan Williams; two great grandchildren, Riley Fishback and Reagan Fishback. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Jim Williams and Don Williams
Stephen was a retired carpenter and worked in construction all his life.
Away from work Stephen enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He especially took pleasure in camping with his family on the Salt River and vacations with the family to the Meramec River. Old westerns on TV and country music were a few of Stephen’s favorites. It was family that meant the most to Stephen, he cherished the moments he shared with his children and grandchildren.
Stephen attended the Salem Baptist Church in Paris, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
