Stephanie A. Smith

Stephanie Ann Smith, age 47, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:40 am Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Hannibal.
A memorial service celebrating Stephanie's life will be held at 5:30 pm Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Deacon Troy Egbert will officiate.
Visitation will be held Friday form 4:30 pm until the time of the service at the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Stephanie was born on March 19, 1974, in Hannibal, Missouri the daughter of John W. and Barbara J. (Williams) Murphy, Sr.
Survivors include her parents of Hannibal, MO, two daughters; Sadie Reynolds of Hannibal, MO and Ashton Kraft of Hannibal, MO; two brothers, Brian P. Murphy of Hannibal, MO and James Lamberson of Hannibal, MO; several aunts and uncles and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Edwin and Mary Murphy, maternal grandparents, Hank and Dorothy Williams and a brother, John William Murphy, Jr.
After graduating from high school, Stephanie went on to further her education in nursing and became a LPN.
Stephanie truly enjoyed the holidays. She loved animals and listening to music. Stephanie also loved to go swimming in her younger age.
Stephanie was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
