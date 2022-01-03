Spencer C. Lewis

Spencer Cleveland Lewis, 27, of North Carolina, passed away, December 24, 2021.
A Memorial service will be at 5:00 PM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Spencer’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Spencer was born September 7, 1994, in Jefferson City, Missouri to Larry Wayne Lewis and Kimberly Lee Jameson.
Survivors include his father, Larry Wayne Lewis of Columbia, MO, one daughter Mea A.K. Lewis and her mother, Meagen Harris, one sister, Jade Suzanne Lewis of Richmond, MO, two nieces, Margaret Maray Powell, Lillian Ryan Lewis and one nephew, Chance Andrew Engle.
He is also survived by his companion, Brook Toomey and her children, Brylee, Blake and Brynleigh.
Spencer is preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Lee Jameson, one daughter, Sophia Ann Grace Lewis, and his grandmother, Winnie Mae Bird.
Professionally Spencer worked in construction as a welder and he also farmed.
Spencer was an all-around good person, he loved fishing at Mark Twain Lake and loved watching football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. Visits to Oregon, Colorado, North Carolina were some of Spencer’s favorites. He also loved his mother’s fried chicken and enchiladas.
Most of all Spencer cherished the time he shared with his family and friends.
Spencer was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
