Shirley Patrick, 84, of Hannibal, passed away at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home in Hannibal.
Graveside Services will be at noon Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Holy Family Cemetery in Hannibal. The Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Shirley was born January 26, 1938, in Snow Hill, Mo., to Charles Miller and Anna Blanche Shoemaker Miller.
She was married to Pat M. Patrick on January 28, 1956, in Ilasco, Mo. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two sons, Michael J. Patrick of Kansas City, Mo. and Darren "Jeff" Patrick (Lisa) of Hannibal; two sisters, Sharlot McClary of Hannibal and Bertie Swan of Lawrence, Kan.; four grandchildren, Brooke Mellon (Joe), Lindsey Gunterman (Adam), Jessa Kropp (Kody) and Jennifer Gelder (Jon); 10 great-grandchildren; one expectant great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Pat Patrick; five brothers, Roy Miller, Don Miller, Willis Miller, Wayne Perry and Al Shoemaker; and one sister, Reva Pierce.
Professionally, Shirley worked at Standard Printing Company.
Shirley was a simple lady, she enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and western TV shows. A talented cook, Shirley made the best spaghetti and meatballs, divinity and sweet tea. She enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino to play the slot machines. Most of all, Shirley loved and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gene Dryden, Donnie McClary, Chris McClary, Adam Gunterman, Joe Mellon and Kody Kropp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.