Shirley JoAnn (Broemmer) Dunlap, age 87, of Overland Park, KS passed away at 2:45 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Cottages of Shawnee in Shawnee, KS.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran church. Pastor Wes Gehrke will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Shirley's life will be held at 9:30 am until time of service Friday at St. John's Lutheran church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Shirley was born on September 10, 1935, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Bross) Broemmer. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran church in Hannibal.
She was united in marriage to CC Dunlap on June 23, 1957, at St. John's Lutheran church in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2023.
Survivors include daughter Nancy Strange (Brian) of Overland Park, KS; son, Daniel Dunlap of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren Christopher Strange (fiance Grace Wilson), Lauren Strange and sister, Cindy Miller (Mike) of Palmyra, MO.
In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.
Shirley graduated eighth grade from St. John's Lutheran school in Hannibal, MO and Valedictorian from Hannibal High School in the class of 1953. She went on to further her education at Hannibal LaGrange College where she graduated Valedictorian of her class of 1955 earning the degree of Associate in Commerce and a music scholarship with studying voice and organ playing.
She worked as a dedicated homemaker and was a devoted wife and mother who inspired her love of music, growing flowers and vegetables to generations. She enjoyed spending time with family and sharing her passion of genealogy, playing games, and making connections with family members every day. She also enjoyed the company of cats throughout her life.
Shirley shared her gifts of music and was an exceptional organist and dedicated church musician for over 65 years. She was the organist at every church she was a member of which included Our Savior Lutheran church in Fenton, MO, St. Paul's Lutheran church in Branson, MO, Redeemer Lutheran church in Rolla, MO, and Hope Lutheran church in Republic, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church Music Fund, Shawnee, KS, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.