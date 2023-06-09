Shirley Joann (Broemmer) Dunlap, 87, of Overland Park, Kans., died June 7, 2023, at Cottages of Shawnee in Shawnee, Kans. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., June 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hannibal. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park. Visitation will be June 16, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. The Smith Funeral Home and Chapel of Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
Overland Park, Kans.
