Shirley Dean McBride, 72, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 11:05 AM Thursday, March 18, 2021 at home.
The family will host a Life Celebration for Shirley at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Shirley was born July 19, 1948, in Hannibal, MO to Charles Joe Dean, Sr. and Juanite Pearl Luckett Dean. She was married to Jerry L. McBride, Sr. He preceded her in death in 1997.
Survivors include 2 children, Michelle McBride Clayton (Michael) of Hannibal, MO and Devon L. McBride of Hannibal, MO; 5 brothers: Charles Dean II (Joyce), Delbert Dean, Darrell Dean (Phyllis), Dennis Dean (Sonya Mosley), and David Dean; 2 sisters, Deanna Dean and Donn Dean; 5 grandchildren: Justus Clayton, Gabrielle McBride, Jerry McBride III, Olivia McBride, and Isabella McBride; 1 expectant great grandbaby; 1 sister in law, Pam Letcher; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her longtime companion, Charles Richard Ford; 1 son, Jerry L. McBride II; 3 brothers: Richard Dean, Delroy French, and Charles Dean; 3 sisters: Della Dawson, Doretta Lankford, and Denetta Dean; and a host of cousins.
Professionally, Shirley was an activity aide at Turning Point Recovery Center in Hannibal, where she loved the ladies she worked with. She also previously worked at multiple factories in the area and also in child care.
Away from work, Shirley enjoyed home decorating. Shirley had a green thumb and enjoyed all flowers. A wonderful cook, Shirley made the most delicious beans and also enjoyed preparing wild game. Shopping for bargains, tuning into her favorite crime shows on the ID Channel, and traveling to see her family were all things that made Shirley smile. Most of all, she enjoyed the time she could spend with her family and friends.
Shirley was a Christian by faith.
In honor of Shirley and her love of flowers, please plant a flower or a tree in Shirley’s memory.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.