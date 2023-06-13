Shirley A. Nemes

Shirley Anne Nemes, 87, of New London, MO, passed away at 4:45 PM, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO., surrounded by her children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Ilasco, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.

