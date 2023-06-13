Shirley A. Nemes

Shirley Anne Nemes, 87, of New London, MO, passed away at 4:45 PM, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO., surrounded by her children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Ilasco, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
The funeral service will be live streamed through the James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Follow the link on our Tribute Wall or go to https://my.gather.app/remember/shirley-nemes. The live stream will start shortly before the service begins.
Friends and Family are invited to Shirley’s Life Celebration from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, June 16, 2023, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rosary will begin at 4:30 PM at the funeral home.
Shirley was born August 6, 1935, in Hannibal, MO to Henry Krigbaum and Almeda Dennison Krigbaum.
She was married to Joseph F. Nemes in November of 1954. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2019.
Survivors include her six children, Jodina Wegehoft of New London, MO, Kathy Locke (Gerald) of New London, MO, Joseph B. Nemes (Jan) of New London, MO, Jim Nemes (Karen) of Hannibal, MO, Rose Nemes Oslica (David) of Hannibal, MO, and John Henry Nemes (Sharisse) of New London, MO; one brother, Mike Krigbaum (Janice) of Monroe City, MO; four sisters, Carol Dean King of Hannibal, MO, Etta Berry (Fred) of Monroe City, MO, Jane Parsons of New London, MO, and Sharon Doyle (Wayne) of Estero, FL; 13 grandchildren, Ryan Greving (Chastity), Jake Wegehoft, Luke Greving (Becca Romig), Abby Nemes (Kevin Kerley), Jamie Nemes (Catelyn), Mark Nemes (Liz Hon), Addy Nemes (Christian Trent), Elena Nemes Holman (Cody), Rachel Nemes, Chris Smith (Amber), Tracy Lake (Jeremy), Jason Locke (Alexis), and Ryan Locke (Marcia); numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Margaret Ann Nemes, one brother, Sam Krigbaum; and one sister, Mary Siler.
Shirley was a devoted homemaker, always working to serve those around her before taking care of herself. Shirley was a fantastic artist, licensed with several art catalogs, whose artwork was sold internationally. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who enjoyed doing crafts, painting Christmas ornaments and scenery landscapes, occasional visits to the casino, and listening to old classic country music. Shirley was also a fantastic cook who made the best fried chicken, pork chops, fried morels, and fudge. She looked forward to hosting "Christmas In The Barn" each year, especially getting to mingle with the many friends and guests who attended. Most of all, Shirley loved and cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.
Shirley was Catholic by faith and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Joe Nemes, Jim Nemes, John Nemes, Ryan Greving, Luke Greving, Mark Nemes, and Jamie Nemes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jake Wegehoft, Gerald Locke, Dave Oslica, Addy Nemes, Abby Nemes, Elena Nemes, and Rachel Nemes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Luther Manor or donor's choice.
