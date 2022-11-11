Sheila J. Kallash, age 64, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:23 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday December 1, 2022, at 6:00 pm, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel in Hannibal, MO.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sheila J. Kallash, age 64, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:23 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday December 1, 2022, at 6:00 pm, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel in Hannibal, MO.
A visitation celebrating Sheila's life will be held at 4 pm until the time of service Thursday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Sheila was born on June 15, 1958, in Monterey, California the daughter of Antonio and Myrline (Bates) Medina.
Survivors include her children, Kenny Kallash (Carrie), Joseph Kallash, Jacob Ianacone (Tasheena), and Kristen Sharp (Danny), one sister, Michele Aubuchon, two brothers, retired USMC Brigadier General Joseph Medina and John Medina.
Also surviving are four granddaughters, Taylor Kallash, Emma Kallash, Madison Sharp and three grandsons, James Sharp. Sheila is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as a great niece and several great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, one brother, Anthony Medina and one nephew, A.J. Medina.
Sheila graduated from Apple Valley high School in 1976. Professionally Sheila worked primarily as a homemaker.
Sheila was patriotic and loved her country very much. She was very proud of her Native American heritage. She enjoyed outdoor activities including gardening, fishing, camping and shooting firearms. In her spare time, Sheila enjoyed watching her favorite movies. She had volunteered at church and 4-H club activities with all of her children. Sheila had an avid love for all animals. She especially loved time spent with her children and grandchildren. Sheila was a very loyal and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and mother. Anyone who knew her, knew she had a big heart filled with kindness.
Sheila was a Christian by faith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NEMO Humane Society, Cuddle Cat Rescue 124 Corporate Square, Hannibal, MO 63401or Smith Funeral Home & Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses, 2619 St. Mary's Avenue, Hannibal, MO 63401, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Sheila's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.