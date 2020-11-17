Sharonda Janelle Troy

Sharonda J. Troy, 39, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:52 PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Rev. Linda Edwards will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 until the time of services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Sharonda was born August 31, 1981, in Hannibal, MO to Byron Edwards and Linda Luckett Anderson.
Survivors include her father, Byron Edwards, her brother, Shawn Troy, 3 additional bothers, and 1 sister, Renee Curtis (Randy). She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, great aunts and great uncle.
Sharonda was preceded in death by her by her mother, 2 daughters, grandmothers, and her grandfather.
Sharonda previously worked as a Certified nurse’s assistant.
She enjoyed dancing, and loved to fix everyone’s hair. She liked watching scary movies and was a prankster. Most of all Sharonda loved spending time with her family, she was and excellent mother and loved being with her children.
Sharonda attended the Helping Hands Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
