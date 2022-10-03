Sharon M. Fugate

Sharon Marie Fugate, 79, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:32 pm Friday, September 30, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Sharon 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 pm Wednesday October 5, 2022, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Sharon was born July 1, 1943, in Hannibal, MO to Joe Clark and Florence Pfleuger.
She was married to Kenneth Fugate September 25, 1959, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2021.
Survivors include her children Mary Reynolds (Tony) of Winona, MO, Melissa Wilson (Tracy) of Winona, MO, Kathy Murphy (Kelly) of Hannibal, MO, Brenda Kirk of Perry, MO, Donald Fugate (Patty) of Benton City, MO, and Kenneth Fugate Jr. of Center, MO, Michelle Fugate (Johnnie Bailey) of Frankford, MO; 29 grandchildren; 86 great grandchildren; special great grandchild Austin Fugate; 12 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her Parents,daughter Marcella Fugate, 2 brothers Charlie Pfleuger and Jim Clark and 1infant son.
During her career Sharon worked as a Certified Medical Assistant and a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years.
As the matriarch of a very large family Sharon was very skilled in the kitchen, a great cook and wonderful baker, she was known for her tasty pies and homemade bread. She loved to keep her hands busy, often crocheting an afghan or working on jigsaw puzzles in her free time. She also had an affinity for adult coloring books and reading a Harlequin romance novel from time to time. Sharon enjoyed collecting ceramic masks of all kinds to display around her home. Her legacy lives on in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
