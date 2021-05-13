Sharon K. LaChance, 70, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:55 PM Monday, May 10, 2021 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, MO at a later date.
Sharon was born April 14, 1951 in Kansas City, MO to William Earl Johnston and Sylvia Leona Magness Johnston.
She was married to Michael J. LaChance on June 5, 1981 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2015.
Survivors include 3 children: Rachel Lyons (Troy) of Quincy, IL, David Atkins (Sheila) of Springfield, IL, and Andi Cox (Doug) of Hannibal, MO; 1 brother, Gary Johnston (Phyllis) of Winona, MO; 2 sisters, Patricia Blunkall (Roger) of Claremore, OK and Debbie Alvey (Richard) of Hannibal, MO; 6 grandchildren: Dustin Covington, Kristopher Haase, Jordan Covington, Cody Wilson, Skylar Atkins, and Henley Foxall; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Caden Rylee Clark; and her fiancé, David Dinwiddie.
Professionally, Sharon worked as a receptionist.
Sharon had a green thumb and loved gardening and being outside in her yard. Reading, antiquing, and collecting all kinds of special treasures were a few of her favorite things to do. A wonderful cook, she made the most delicious mashed potatoes. Sharon loved animals and was super kind to anyone and everyone she met. Sharon will be remembered for her wit and her laughter.
Sharon was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.