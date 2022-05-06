Sharon K. Crane

Sharon Kay Crane, 75, of Palmyra, passed away at 7:45 am Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home in Palmyra, MO.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. They have chosen to honor Sharon's wish for no services at this time, but will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Sharon was born December 17, 1946, in Hannibal, MO to Leland "Toad" and Winifred McPike Marksbury. She was married to Ralph "Bud" Crane on June 2, 1984, at the First Baptist Church in Palmyra, MO. He preceded her in death on October 29, 2005.
Survivors include her children Ron Lake (Barb), Allen Morgan, Ricky Morgan (Alisha), Billy Jo Whelan (Chris), Carla Mudd (Lee), Missy Crane, Shayleigh Meyers (Grant Russell), Rita brooks (Evan), Ralph Neff (Pam), and Debra Icke (Clifford); grandchildren Heather, Chris, and (Angel Dakota), Kalin, Kadin, and (Angel Kadence), Joe and Carrie, Michelle and Shannon, Frankie, Michael, Joie, Julie, and Clifford "Boogie", Gracie, and Pattsy; siblings Kenneth Eugene Marksbury, Donna Lee Pulsifer, Charles Glenn Marksbury, and Carolyn Sue Myers; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Sharon was preceded in death by her Parents, husband Bud Crane, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 3 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Through the years Sharon found several professions she enjoyed. She began by going to beauty school and becoming a beautician for several years, until she and Bud became owner/ operators of Bud's Bar. In later years she enjoyed being a bus driver for the Quincy School District and finally retired from the Palmyra School District. Sharon looked forward to the many camping trips with the family to Injun Joe campground and out to the Landing at Mark Twain Lake for the Fourth of July. She belonged to dart, bowling, and pool leagues throughout the years. Her family will remember with fondness her famous goulash, and her feisty, unfiltered, fun-loving personality. Her many patio parties drinking Busch light, grilling and just hanging out with family were events she relished as it allowed her to be with those she loved. Road tripping with her sister Sue brought them closer through the years. Sharon was a fierce protector of her family.
Sharon was Baptist by Faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
