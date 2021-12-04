Sharon A. Blase, 81, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:29 AM, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Home in Hannibal MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
The family will be having a Memorial Service at 6:30 PM, Tuesday, December, 7, 2021 at the Tabernacle of Praise Church.
Sharon was born June 21, 1940, in Staunton, Illinois to Charles Blase and Leora Spangler Blase.
Survivors include her sister-in-law Kathryn E. Blase of Springfield, MO and nephew Kevin E. Blase and wife Angela K. Blase of Venice Florida.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; Brother, Rev. Delmar C. Blase; Niece, Carol R. Blase; Nephew, Keith A. Blase.
Sharon worked for the Hannibal Sheltered Workshop for 20 years and more recently at Abilities. She always enjoyed going to work and going to church at Tabernacle of Praise in Hannibal, MO. Sharon also enjoyed doing puzzels, coloring as well as making pot holders.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tabernacle of Praise Church.
