Sharlot McClary, 85 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:52 AM, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman and Rev. Bill Haffner will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Sharlot’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Sharlot was born on January 26, 1938, in Snowhill, MO to Anna Blanche Shoemaker.
She later was married on April 26, 1957, to Donald C. McClary Sr. in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2022.
Also, preceding Sharlot in death were her mother, her twin sister, Shirley Patrick, an infant sister, June Miller, one sister, Reva Pierce and five brothers, Al Shoemaker, Wayne Perry, Willis Miller, Royden Miller and Donald Miller.
Survivors include: three children: Donald C. McClary Jr. of Hannibal, MO, Malissa A. McClary (Tim) of Hannibal, MO and Christopher Lee McClary of Hannibal, MO; one sister: Roberta Swan of Lawrence, KS; five grandchildren: Megan Reed (Eric) of Mobile, AL, Samuel McClary of Mobile, AL, Chelsea Stolberg (Andrew) of Hannibal, MO, Taryn Dungan of Los Angeles, CA and Trevor Dungan of Hannibal, MO; four great grandchildren: Austin, Cillian, Mac and Hallie. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharlot was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family. A talented bowler, Sharlot loved to hit the lanes and won many tournaments and accolades over the years, including induction into the Hannibal Bowling Hall of Fame. St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, St. Louis Blues Hockey and occasional visits to the casino to play the slots were some of Sharlot’s favorites. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family. Sharlot loved the Christmas season and took pleasure in hosting family gatherings and dinners. Enjoying the outdoors brought a smile to Sharlot’s face. She liked to care for her flowers, feed the birds and camp with her family. A prayerful woman, Sharlot’s love for her family will always be remembered. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sharlot was a member of the Clover Road Christian Church and attended the Riverview Nazarene Church.
Pallbearers will be Tim Hirner, Trevor Dungan, Charlie Salyer, Andrew Stolberg, Mike Patrick and Jeff Patrick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverview Nazarene Church or Clover Road Christian Church.
