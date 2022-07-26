Shari L. Kirtlink

Shari Lynn Kirtlink, 59, of Hannibal, passed away at 8:42 PM, Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 4:29 pm
Friends and Family are invited to Shari's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Shari was born September 26, 1962, in Hannibal, MO to Oliver B. Charlton and Carolyn L. "Kay" Morris Charlton.
She was married to Jack Kirtlink. He survives.
Other survivors include her children, Amber Smith and Thomas Elizondo (Aften); sister, Christina Charlton Barry (Pete Hays); brothers, Charles "Bubba" Charlton (Charli), Oliver "Punkin" Charlton (Lizzy); stepbrothers, Richard Brown (Denise), and Dewayne Smelsor; and her grandchildren, Dustin Smith, Colby Smith, Amelia Elizondo, Shelby Lynn Miller, and Gary Kirtlink.
Shari was preceded in death by her parents.
Professionally, Shari was a preschool teacher at Carpenters Kids Daycare of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Shari found joy in the outdoors. She loved fishing at the Monroe City Lake and also deer hunting. Dancing, crafting and spending time with her family were also a few of Shari’s favorites. Playing the slots at the casino, playing the lottery and enjoying a hot cup of coffee with hazelnut creamer were also experiences Shari took pleasure in. Shari was a talented teacher and loved teaching and working with her kiddos at daycare. The children Shari taught were always near and dear to her heart. Most of all, Shari loved and cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. We love you to the moon and back.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
