Shang L. Williams

Shang Lamar "Swiper the Fox" "Yoder" Williams, 46, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:14 PM, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Shang's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Shang was born July 29, 1975, in Hannibal, Missouri to Van B. Wells and Kayla Williams.
Shang was married to Cynthia Williams. She survives.
Other survivors include his 7 children; Kendall Williams (Darius Thompson), Shaynee Williams (David Luna), Hailey Williams, Isabella Williams, Shang Michael Williams, McKaylan Mudd and Paige McGhee, 6 brothers; Michael Thomas (Che Che), Stephon Williams (Betty), Darrell Williams (Vanessa), Shawn Williams, Julian Williams (Kaycee) and Steven Williams, 3 sisters; Ericia Williams, Shamekia Williams and Devenie Williams, 3 grandchildren; Carter Thompson, Malani Thompson and Marcelo Luna, 2 expectant grandchildren; Sophia Thompson and Everleigh Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shang was preceded in death by his parents and older brother; Aaron Williams.
Shang worked professionally as the owner and operator of Stryper Asphalt and Maintenance. He was a Baptist by faith. Known for his laughing, smiling face, Shang was always the comedian. He loved to barbeque and spend time with his grandkids. His favorite comedian was Dave Chappelle and he enjoyed his time at home, relaxing and watching episodes of Chicago PD, Gunsmoke and the Andy Griffith Show. Shang truly loved traveling, especially to Dubai, the place he dreamt of spending his retirement. Shang's favorite movie was "Friday" and he was lovingly known as "Debo" by his friends and family, whom he cherished above all. His bright soul will be missed by all who were lucky enough to share in his life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
