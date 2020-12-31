Sena L. Frame

Sena Laura Frame, 35, of Florissant, Mo., and formerly of Rural New London, Mo., passed away at 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home, the result of COVID 19.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Steve Yager will officiate.
Burial will be in Centenary Cemetery in rural New London, Mo.
Friends and Family are invited to Sena's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation please wear a mask and practice all COVID 19 physical distancing guidelines.
Sena was born on August 26, 1985 in Hannibal, Mo., to John W. Frame, Jr. and Candace S. Aldrich Frame.
Survivors include her parents, John and Candace "Candy" Frame of New London, Mo.; one sister, Sarah Frame Nielson (Kevin Perkins); and five nieces, Hannah Nielson, Gracelyn Nielson, Brylie Nielson, Rachel Perkins and Audrey Perkins. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sena was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Audrey Aldrich and John and Betty Frame.
A 2004 graduate of Hannibal High School, Sena continued her education at Northwest Missouri State University where she earned two bachelor’s degrees. Sena was always a proud Northwest Missouri Bearcat alum. She went on to earn a master’s degree from Walden University and finally her master’s degree in Social Work from Saint Louis University.
Professionally Sena worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker as a family therapist at Marygrove in Florissant, Mo.
Sena loved her family. She always looked forward to spending time with her nieces. An avid reader, Sena enjoyed author, Stephen King. Her pet cat, Salem and pet dog, Diva always held a special place in her heart. Trips to the beach with her family were special times, Sena especially cherished family trips to Panama City, Fla. Kobe Bryant, the L.A. Lakers and hip-hop music were a few of Sena’s favorites. Supporting causes close to her heart, the Halloween season and simply spending time with her family and friends were all moments that Sena loved.
Sena was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Jim Frame, Sam Shannon, Kevin Perkins, Jay Fohey, Ben Shannon, and Derek Webb.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sena's five nieces, Hannah Nielson, Gracelyn Nielson, Brylie Nielson, Rachel Perkins and Audrey Perkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centenary Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.