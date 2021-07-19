Scott Lain

Scott “ Lurch” Lain, 50, of New London, Missouri passed away at 8:06 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Arrangements for cremation are under direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Friends and Family are invited to Scott’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., July 20, 2021 at the funeral home.
Scott was born March 20, 1971 in Hannibal, Missouri, to Thomas and Nancy Noel Lain.
Scott was married to Ethel M. Franks Lain, May 9, 2002 in Palmyra, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his father, 2 sisters, Allison Lain, Palmyra, Missouri, Shelly Armstrong (Terry), Hannibal, Missouri, nephew, Jeff Barker (Billie), Hannibal, Missouri,3 nieces, Sarah Bell (Josh), Hannibal, Missouri, Amanda Lain, Palmyra, Missouri, Ashley Link (Jared), Hannibal, Missouri and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Anita Lain.
Professionally, Scott was a caregiver and previously worked for the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
Scott was a history buff including war history and enjoyed collecting coins. He enjoyed watching movies, especially those featuring John Wayne. He always enjoyed going out to eat and was also a very good cook in his own right. He also liked many different kinds of music, especially older country. Scott enjoyed a boisterous debate and was always a jokester making people laugh. Above all, he loved his family and enjoyed talking with everyone he knew.
Scott was a Christian by faith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Barker, Steven Dungan, Tommy Crane, Tristan Crane, Blain Potter, Melissa Shoumake, Terry Armstrong and Ron Dungan.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.