Scott Jason Love, 51, of Frankford, MO, passed away at 3:52 PM, Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Michael Niffen will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Scott's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, at the church.
Graveside Services and Burial will be at 9:00 AM, Monday, September 11, 2023, at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Charles, MO.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Scott was born November 19, 1971, in Saint Charles, MO to Scott H. Love and Orvilla M. Kuchler.
Survivors include his parents, Scott and Orvilla Love of Frankford, MO; three children, Courtnie Golindo (Garrett) of Phoenix, AZ, Jason Love of St. Charles, MO, and Hannah Love of Troy, MO; stepson, Andrew Ackerman; special friend, Jeff Olsen; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Scott was preceded in death by his two sisters, Leanna Kay Love and Patricia "Terri" Love.
Scott was very talented. He was voted all conference in baseball and football at St. Charles High School. One of his favorite things that he loved was fishing and making fishing lures. Scott was a hard worker and an accomplished journeyman carpenter, a project manager on putting up many cell phone towers, and finally an insurance claims adjuster. He was strong willed and believed and trusted in the Lord. Scott overcame many health issues and never stopped planning the future by graduating from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelors Degree in Science and Business Management. He will be remembered as a man of his word. Scott loved his children, family, and friends. He will be dearly loved and missed.
Pallbearers will be Jason Love, Jason Crutchley, Andrew Ackerman, Garrett Golindo, Brian Love, and Ken Love.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Green, Joe Bogue, Joe Schindler, Tom Huber, Bobby Bonner, and Jeff Olsen.
Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.