Scott Jason Love, 51, of Frankford, Mo., died September 5, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Services will be at 1 p.m., September 9, at the New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal. Graveside Services and burial will be at 9 a.m., September 11, at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Charles, Mo. Visitation will be September 9, from noon to 1 p.m., at the church. The James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
