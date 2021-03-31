Scott A. Wohler

Scott Allen Wohler, 48, of Vernon, Fla., passed away Feb. 8, 2021 in Ebro, Fla.
Friends and family are invited to Scott’s Life Celebration that will be at 5 p.m., April 12, 2021 at Mt. Zion Christian Church, Highway 61 and Airport Road, Hannibal, Mo.
Scott was born October 24, 1972 in Manhattan, Kan. to Steven and Sharon Wohler.
He was married to Tracy Huston Wohler on April 12, 2017 in Branson, Mo.
Survivors include his wife Tracy of Vernon, Fla., his parents Steven and Sharon Wohler of Neodesha, Kan., two daughters Kassitie West Murphy of Blue Springs, Mo. and Leslie West and Shelby Billbruck of Troy, Mo., two grandsons Myles Murphy and Asher Murphy of Blue Springs, Mo., paternal grandmother Margie Wohler of Randolph, Mo., one sister Sheri Wohler and Wayne Durland of Seneca, Kan., in-laws Don and Teresa Huffman and grandmother-in-law Marguerite Darley, all of Hannibal, Mo.
He was preceeded in death by his paternal grandfather Dale Wohler.
Professionally, Scott worked at BNSF Railroad, Kansas City as a machinist until they moved to Florida where he was employed at Gulf Coast Utility Contractors.
Scott loved his family and spending time with all of them. He loved working on his land and planning their future home, gardening, and had found a new passion for fishing in the Gulf.