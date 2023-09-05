Scharon K. Pettitt

Scharon Kay Pettitt, age 81, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:35 pm Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Friday September 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Grand View Burial Park. Rev. Steve Barker will officiate.
Scharon was born on September 21, 1941, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Clifford and Dorothy (Epperson) Allensworth.
She was united in marriage to Donald Pettitt on May 1, 1960, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2003.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff Pettitt (Karrie) of Palmyra, MO, Mike Pettitt (Michelle) of New London, MO, Pat Pettitt (Lisa) of Monroe City, MO, and Larry Pettitt of Hannibal, MO.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Terry Pettitt, Shelby Pettitt, Faith Pettitt, Abbie Ferguson (Michael), Collin Pettitt (Rachel) Tasha Pettitt, and Christopher Pettitt (Jalen) and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Donald R. Pettitt, brother, Clifford H. Allensworth, Jr. and sister, Wanda Pauley.
Scharon was a simple lady that enjoyed fishing with her husband. She also spent her free time working on puzzles. Her family always looked forward and found it a treat to sample her delicious fudge and chocolate chip cookies. Spending time with family meant so much to Scharon.
Scharon attended Immanuel Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Pettitt, Mike Pettitt, Pat Pettitt, Larry Pettitt, Collin Pettitt and Christopher Pettitt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Nutrition Center or St. Jude Children's Hospital, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
