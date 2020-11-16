Hannibal, Mo. Sarah M. Reese Nov 16, 2020 Nov 16, 2020 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sarah Martha Reese, 95, of Hannibal, died Nov. 14, 2020 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal. James O’Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woods Smoked Meats sold to HWC Meats Michael R. Zerbonia Sr. Carolyn S. Dietle Hannibal baker in running for title of 'Greatest Baker' Lyle E. Campbell Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView