Sarah M. Reese

Sarah Martha Reese, 95, of Hannibal, Missouri transitioned to her eternal Heavenly Home at 6:50 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Sarah was born August 30, 1925, in Keokuk, Iowa to Pearl Alexander Demic and Mary Smith Demic.
She was married to Abraham Reese in June of 1945 in Seattle, Washington. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Survivors include 4 children, Abraham Reese III (Sharon) of Indianapolis, IN, Bertha Reese Weathers of Winfield, MO, Charles Edward Reese (Renee) of Kansas City, MO, Sanford Carl Reese (Donna) of Stone Mountain, GA, 1 sister, Doris Demic Gibson of Killeen, TX, 14 grandchildren, Abraham Reese IV (Niecy), Kyra Davis (Danny), Michael Rogers (LaShawn), Kendra McIvers (David), Christopher Reese, Terrance Reese, Michael Weathers, Jr., Nakiya Weathers, Marla Bonner, Deetra Ingram (Joe), Marshana Raines, and Charles Reese, Jr. She is also survived by 30 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, 1 daughter, Barbara Reese Morris, 1 grandson, Brian Weathers, 1 great grandson, Ty Weathers, and her brothers and sisters, James Demic, George Demic, Perry Demic, Mary B. Cole ad Pearl Demic, Jr.
Professionally Sarah worked as a welder on a warship in Seattle, WA, she also worked as a housekeeper at area hospitals and private homes. Later she worked at several factories in Hannibal and then retired from Buckhorn in Hannibal, MO.
Sarah was a wonderful baker and made the best pies and cobblers, her chocolates pie was one that many loved. Traveling to visit family or trips with her church family were activities Sarah took pleasure in. The Gospel music of Mahalia Jackson, Walter Hawkins, James Cleveland and the Mississippi Mass Choir was some of the music she worshipped to. You would find her watching tv shows like soap operas and the classic Perry Mason TV series.
A devoted longtime member of Eighth and Center Street Baptist Church, she served in many areas. She taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.
