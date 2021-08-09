Sarah E. Angel

Sarah Evelyn Angel, 84, of Philadelphia, passed away at 12:21 am Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Sarah's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 am 11:00 am on Thursday August 12, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church in Philadelphia, MO.
A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am Thursday August 12, 2021, at the church. Pastor Jack Schultz will officiate. Burial will be at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Philadelphia, Mo.
Sarah was born January 22, 1937, in Louisiana, MO to George W. and Irene M. Phillips Sherman. She was married to James M. Angel on May 17, 1957, in Pittsfield, IL. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2010.
Survivors include her daughter, Ruth Garner (Robert) of Palmyra, MO; grandchild Darrick Garner (Melanie) of Palmyra, MO; great-grandson Gunnar Garner; brother James Sherman of Texas; and many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
Sarah was preceded in death by her Parents, 3 brothers Frank Sherman, Buck Sherman, and Roy Sherman, 2 sisters Francis Montgomery and Mary Yager.
Sarah was a lifetime homemaker and she worked for many years assisting people in their homes who were struggling with various health issues.
She was a social person who enjoyed visits from and visiting her neighbors. She especially enjoyed going to church at Bethany Baptist Church with her friends. Sarah relished the time working in her garden, sewing, mushroom hunting, and fishing. She made the best fried catfish! When the weather was nice, she liked to go to local garage sales looking for that special treasure. Sarah was an avid collector of "Angel" figurines, amassing a very large collection over the years. She was an animal lover, but none compared to her faithful dog "Lori".
Sarah was a very strong Christian and a long-time member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be David Sherman, T.J. Jones, Colby Shultz, Henry Resor, Zac Garner and William (Billy) East.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for Gunnar Garners College Fund.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Garner, Carrie Bevill, Sharon Jones, Gary Jones, Gunnar Garner, and Johnny Garner.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.