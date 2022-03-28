Sandra K. Tapley

Sandra Karen Tapley, 76, of New London, Missouri passed away at 11:43 am Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the funeral home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Sandra 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Sandra was born August 15, 1945, in Hannibal, Missouri to Walter Lee Tapley Sr. and Dorothy Selleck Tapley.
Survivors include her long time companion of 20 years, Dale Glascock; two brothers, Ronnie (Helen) Tapley of New London, Missouri; Robin (Pam) Tapley of New London, Missouri; God daughter, Sandy Schmits; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Walter Lee Tapley Jr.
Sandra was an employee of the Ralls County State Bank for over 56 years. She started her career as a teller and later worked as a loan officer before retiring as a teller at the bank. Sandra was also the longtime owner and operator of the Corner Bar in New London, Missouri.
Sandra appreciated the simple things in life. She enjoyed planting flowers, listening to birds and watching the squirrels. She loved watching Hallmark movies and old westerns, especially Gunsmoke. The Voice was one of her favorite TV shows to catch during the week. She was a great cook, one of her specialties included her homemade tenderloins. Sandra loved and cherished her two wiener dogs, Sadie and Sammy.
Pallbearers will be Dale F. Glascock, Ronnie Tapley Jr., Robin Tapley, Josh Fletcher, Steve Misner, David Whelan, Braxton Phelps, and Nick Long.
Memorial contributions may be made to Flint Hill Cemetery in care of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
