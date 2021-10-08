Sandra K. Heathman

Sandra K. "Sandy" Heathman, 72, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:45 AM, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 11, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Scott Hawes will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Sandra's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, October 11, 2021 at the funeral home.
Sandy was born March 11, 1949, in Hannibal, Missouri to Loretta Heathman.
Survivors include her brother, Ronnie Heathman (Jolene) of Oklahoma; sisters, Linda Heathman of Palmyra, Missouri and Shirley Johnson (Bill) of Palmyra, Missouri; grandchildren, Abigale Heathman and Makayla Heathman; great grandchildren; Patrick Alan Heathman and Dylan Michael Heathman; nephews, Dave Johnson (Jenny) of Columbia, Missouri and Paul Heathman (Neisha) of Columbia, Missouri; nieces, Shannon Mills (Sean) of Naples, Florida, Trish Osborne ((Rick) of Burlington, Iowa and Billie Jo Bryan (Sean) of Ewing, Missouri and many great nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Alan Heathman; sister, Barb Heathman and; brothers, Roy Heathman and Bobby Heathman.
Sandy was a retiree of Hannibal Regional Hospital and a faithful member of the South Side Baptist Church. While relaxing at home, she would enjoy doing crossword puzzles and watching soap operas, especially Days of Our Lives. Known as the "Mayor" of her apartment complex, Sandy definitely had the gift of gab! She truly loved her Sunday School Class and more than anything, cherished her time with family. Sandy will be deeply missed by all of her loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Osborne, Zach Osborne, Blake Osborne, Caleb Mills, Nathanael Mills, Colton Mills and Trevor Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice of Bowling Green, Missouri.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
