Sandra Jo Hintz-Spears

Sandra was born in Hannibal, MO on January 18th, 1964, to Robert and Clarita (Reed) Hintz. She died on December 10th, 2022, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL after a brief battle with cancer. Sandra was married to, Jory A. Spears of Chicago, Ill. He survives.
Sandra was a long-time resident of Chicago; her husband, Jory's hometown. Sandra was the Data Manager for the Alternative Schools Network; as well as the Editor for RSP Insider. Her greatest passion was the RSP program (Re-Enrolled Student Project). Sandra was dedicated to getting students re-enrolled and supporting them in every way possible. The goal for each student is to attain their high school diplomas, continue on to college or join the workforce. She loved education and learning and tried to pass her love on to the students with whom she worked.
