Sandra Jean Pruett (Redd), 65, of Palmyra, passed away at 6:31am Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Sandra's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 7:00pm. Pastor Dave Wilson will officiate.
Sandy was born October 20, 1957, to Dale and Stella (Wise) Redd of Palmyra, MO. Both proceed her in death.
She was married to Richard Pruett Jr. on January 21, 1979, at Bethel Baptist Church in Palmyra, MO. Her husband also proceeds her in death.
Sandy is survived by her son Allen Pruett of Palmyra, MO, her daughter Alissa Reed of Palmyra, MO,, and her son Andrew Pruett and wife Meagan of Ashland, MO. Sandy is also survived by her sister Kathy Boyer of Quincy, IL, her brother Randy Redd and wife Carol; her sister Jolene Lakey and her husband Ryan of Republic, MO; as well as 5 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, close friends and her fur baby Luna.
Sandy was a graduate of Palmyra High School, class of 1975, and received her Certificate of Finance from Quincy College in 1978. She was a former member of the Bethel Baptist Church and the Palmyra Eastern Star. Over the years she worked as a laborer for Bleigh Construction, a self-employed tax accountant, and a full time mom.
Sandy truly enjoyed gardening and canning with her husband and laughing with her family. She will best be remembered for her love of life, big heart, and having an open door to those in need.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Sandra Pruett estate.
