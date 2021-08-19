Sandra Evans, 88, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:05 AM, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Bickford Care Center in Quincy, Illinois.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Arch United Methodist Church in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Stacie Williams will officiate.
Burial will be at the Olivet Cemetery in Center, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Sandra's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Arch United Methodist Church.
Due to Sandra's love of bright colors, the family requests attendees wear bright colors.
Sandra was born April 27, 1933, in Center, Missouri, to James Monroe Asher and Helen Virginia Couch Asher. She was married to Kenneth R. Evans on September 5, 1952, in Center, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 18, 1979.
Survivors include her two daughters, April Fohey (Steve) and Kelly Frame (Joe Aplin), five grandchildren, Cody Frame (Amber), Christopher Fohey (Rheannon), Keegan Harvey (Eric), Shannon Yarbrough (Mike) and Jenny Horton, six great grandchildren, Cale Horton, Anna Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Aron Horton, Caden Brown, Evan Fohey and one great grandchild on the way.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Sandra graduated from Center High School in 1951. Professionally, Sandra began her career at Center Bank, moving on to Citizens Bank of Edina, finally retiring as a bank teller in 2001 from Hannibal National Bank. Sandra was a phenomenal seamstress, making her daughters' clothing, as well as their doll clothes. She loved the outdoors, plants, flowers and nature watching with all the squirrels and birds that inhabited her backyard. Sandra enjoyed time with her friends, venturing out and about. She and her late husband, Kenny, loved to go dancing and were also known for singing at weddings and funerals. Being the talented woman she was, Sandra also made the most delicious confections, including caramels, divinity, cakes and peanut clusters and her favorite family dish was baked beans. Sandra was a fashionable woman, and loved to sport her wardrobe of bright colors! The St. Louis Cardinals were Sandra's favorite baseball team and she adored the music of Elvis Presley. Sandra read the Daily Devotion and was a dedicated Christian woman. Sandra's bright spirit will be forever missed by her many beloved family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cody Frame, Christopher Fohey, Eric Harvey, Mike Evans, Bobby Evans and Brian Evans.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Johnson, William Howard Couch, Mac Boling, Michael Boling and Mark Schindler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arch United Methodist Church, in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.