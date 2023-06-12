Samuel L. Carlson Sr., 80, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:12 PM, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his daughter's home in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 16, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo, IA. Mr. Donnie Carlson will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO
Samuel was born November 14, 1942, in Hannibal, MO to Hilding Carlson and Matilda Mills Carlson.
He was first married to Sharlene Dobbs on July 9, 1962. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2001. He later married Donna Coffman in 2003. She survives.
Other survivors include his five children, Sammy Carlson (Pam) of Buffalo, IA, Tamera Dittmer (Gary) of Hannibal, MO, Ronda Coonts (Jeff) of Buffalo, IA, Maria Caudle (Tom) of Buffalo, IA, and Tim Carlson (Amy) of Buffalo, IA; one stepdaughter, Tina Wade; one brother, Donnie Carlson (Pat) of Blue Eye, MO; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Samuel was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; stepson, Steve Wade.
Professionally, Samuel retired from John Deere Foundry in East Moline, IL, where he worked as an iron pourer.
Samuel loved spending time outdoors fishing, rabbit hunting, and raising beagles. A sports fan, Samuel liked watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Trips to the casino, watching the Big Bang Theory on tv, and listening to country gospel music were a few of Samuel's favorites. Most of all, Samuel cherished his moments spent with his family.
Samuel was Baptist by faith.
Pallbearers will be Chase Dittmer, Ryan Caudle, Justin Coonts, Noah Carlson, Tim Carlson, and Sam Carlson Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Dittmer, Tom Caudle, Jeff Coonts, and Donnie Carlson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
