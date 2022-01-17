Sammy E. Genovese

Sammy Eugene Genovese, age 74, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:48 AM, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. There are no services planned at this time.
Sammy was born on January 5, 1948, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Sam and Ann Hehmeyer.
He was united in marriage to Cheryl Andrews on June 19, 1971, in Hannibal, Missouri. Cheryl survives him of the home.
Survivors included wife, Cheryl Genovese of Hannibal. daughter, Tara Genovese of Hannibal, MO; son, Brian Genovese of Hannibal, MO; brother, Walter Genovese of Vandalia, MO; three Sisters, Barb Williams of Hannibal, MO, Brenda Toalson of Hannibal, MO, Sandra Harrison (Kent) of Hannibal, MO; four grandchildren, Avery, Tanner, Nick and Faith and two bonus grandchildren Jake and Abby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Larry Williams and Carey Toalson.
Sammy graduated from Hannibal High School with the class of 1965 and went on to honorably serve his country during the Vietnam Era in the U.S. Air Force.
Professionally Sammy worked as a line operator for General Mills and Dura before his retirement.
Sammy enjoyed the simple things in life such as fishing, gardening, watching the St.Louis Cardinals and reading Louis L'Amour western novels. Sammy enjoyed taking family trips with his grandchildren to Tennessee and Branson. He enjoyed the time spent with his precious dog "MiMi". Sammy was very proud of his Italian heritage, but most special to him was time spent with his family and especially his grandchildren.
Sammy was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society or Beth Haven Nursing Home, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Sammy's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
