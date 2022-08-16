Sakina Calcuttawala

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our sweet mother, Sakina K. Calcuttawala. Sakina died on July 27, 2022 in Woodridge, IL. Sakina was born in Hyderabad, India, and lived in Mumbai, India until she immigrated to the United States with her husband, Kaizar. After living briefly on the East Coast, Sakina and Kaizar settled in Hannibal, Mo., where they raised their two children.

Sakina worked at Girl Scouts, Swiss Colony, at AT&T, and at BASF before retiring in 2010. She volunteered with CASA, and at Hannibal Regional Hospital sewing bonnets for newborns and creating flower arrangements for the gift shop. Sakina loved sharing her Indian culture and cooking with friends and always enjoyed introducing new foods to her children’s friends.

