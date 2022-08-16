Sakina Calcuttawala

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our sweet mother, Sakina K. Calcuttawala. Sakina died on July 27, 2022 in Woodridge, IL. Sakina was born in Hyderabad, India, and lived in Mumbai, India until she immigrated to the United States with her husband, Kaizar. After living briefly on the East Coast, Sakina and Kaizar settled in Hannibal, Mo., where they raised their two children.
Sakina worked at Girl Scouts, Swiss Colony, at AT&T, and at BASF before retiring in 2010. She volunteered with CASA, and at Hannibal Regional Hospital sewing bonnets for newborns and creating flower arrangements for the gift shop. Sakina loved sharing her Indian culture and cooking with friends and always enjoyed introducing new foods to her children’s friends.
In 2014, she moved to the Chicagoland area to be closer to her two children and their families. Though she left behind dear friends who became family, Sakina kept busy with her three grandchildren. Sakina loved to practice yoga, knit with her Yarners, and spend time with her grandkids and family. She loved to travel, tend to her houseplants and play all sorts of card games and board games. Sakina also volunteered for Oak Park’s food pantry, Beyond Hunger, and knitted blankets for the homeless. At the start of the pandemic, Sakina made and donated dozens of cloth face masks for healthcare workers.
Sakina is preceded in death by her parents, Sugra Dawoodbai Chalisa, Mulla Dawoodbai Chalisa and her husband Kaizar Hakimuddin Calcuttawala. She is survived by her sister Aquella Phatarpekar; son, Rahil (Munira); daughter, Nabiha (Erik); and grandchildren Ameera, Aiyaan and Xzavier.
Memorials can be made to Beyond Hunger in Oak Park, IL.
A memorial gathering will be held on August 21 at the Oak Park Conservatory in Oak Park, Il.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.