After spending the day at the pool with his girlfriend Megan Elzea and their family at his parents’ home, On June 6, 2021, Ryan Michael Hall, joined several of his cherished loved ones at his heavenly home. The pictures of the day capture the love and joy he found in his family. Providing for his family as a self-employed contractor took a backseat to spending time with them. His love for them was evident in the twirling of his girls, Serenity Lynn Hall and Aryah Jacklyn Hall, to working with Coleton Ryan Hall on his baseball swing, to earning smiles from his youngest, Aryan Ryder Joseph Hall.
Ryan as born December 19, 1982, in Columbia, MO to Michael Reed Hall and Lesly Jean Paris Hall. He never met a stranger and from a young age won over friends with his charm and genuine caring. His love of all things fast and loud- music, motorcycles, boats- demonstrated his free spirit. While golfing, playing baseball, and kayaking were all ways he enjoyed spending time, he had a talent for singing that is remembered well by his cousins and friends. Many years of competing with his brother Landon, only brought them closer and provide colorful stories at the family table.
Ryan collected many things, notably hats and “Jordan” tennis shoes in addition to any cast-off cars, trucks, motor homes, or other mechanical projects that his parents allowed to live at their homestead while his projects were in process. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed deer hunting and was known for his marksmanship.
Family was very important to Ryan. Recently in a Mother’s Day post he honored his girlfriend and mother by sharing, “I do not know where I would be without the both of you.” He was proud of Megan and his family, but most of all he loved spending time with them, laughing with them, and making memories.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Ryan’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the funeral home.
He is survived by his parents of New London, MO his longtime girlfriend and companion, Megan Elzea, 4 children, Coleton Ryan Michael Hall, Serenity Lynn Hall, Aryah Jacklyn Hall, and Aryan Ryder Joseph Hall, and one brother, Landon Hall (Monika Caruso) of Lake Ozark, MO. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, David “Red” Edward Hall and Elizabeth “Pete” Hall, Jack “Papa” Paris and Alice Paris and his cousin, Jackson Neil Paris.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Landon Hall, Jared Tate, Nathan Paris, Jimmy Hutchison, Joe Elzea, Bobby Elzea, and Caleb Reno.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ryan’s Children’s Education Fund
