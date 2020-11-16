Ryan B. Cowden

Ryan Briggs Cowden, 28 of Center, Mo., passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Center Cemetery in Center, Mo. Rev. Dan Peters will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Mo.
If you plan on attending the graveside service please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC CO-VID 19 Guidelines.
Ryan was born on Oct. 10, 1992 in Hannibal, Mo., to Roger and Kathy Utley Cowden.
Ryan is survived by his parents of Center, Mo.; one daughter, Olivia Cowden Mason of O’Fallon, Mo.; one brother, Kyle Foutes (Christy) of Center, Mo.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousin.
Ryan is preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Robert Briggs Cowden and Donald L. Utley Sr.; and his grandmother, Marjorie Jean Utley.
Ryan was a police officer for many years at several area police departments.
Away from his work as a law enforcement officer, Ryan loved music. Ryan loved spending time with his daughter, Olivia, she was the light of his life. He was a talented guitarist and appreciated all genres ranging from Country, to Blues to Rock.
Pallbearers will be Freddie Pendzinski, Evan Karr, Anthony Utley, Dom Wilkerson, Shane Niffen and Brehton Zumwalt.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.