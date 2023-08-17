Ruth Elma Foreman, 94, of Withers Mill, Mo., died August 16, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Services will be at 11 a.m., August 21, at the Big Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer, Mo. Burial will follow in the Big Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be August 20, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
