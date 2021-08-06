Ruth Ann Harlan

Ruth Ann (Huff) Harlan, 70, of Philadelphia, passed away at 7:20 am Friday, August 6, 2021, at her home.
A Graveside Service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Philadelphia Cemetery in Philadelphia, MO. Pastor Shelby Job will officiate.
Ruth Ann was born July 21, 1951, in Hannibal, MO to Darrell and Naomi McDonald (Neff) Huff. She was married to Lyndell "Buzz" Harlan on September 13, 1969, at First Baptist Church in Palmyra, MO. He survives.
Survivors include her children Jeffrey Harlan (Mary) of Scranton, Kansas, and Angela Oles (Brian) of Philadelphia, MO; grandchildren Dakota Oles, Skyler Oles, Morgen Oles, Sydney (Ean) Hicks, and Logan Harlan; great grandchildren Layton Oles and Ryker Oles; brothers Darrell Huff, Randy Huff (Rhonda), and Paul Huff; and sister Diann Chandler.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Parents, and brother Steven Huff.
Ruth Ann worked for Davis Cleaver in Quincy, IL as an assembly line worker and supervisor. She also worked for the USPS as a contract mail carrier for over 25 years and while working for the USPS she waited tables at Joe's Recreation Cafe' in Palmyra.
Ruth Ann had many hobbies and activities she enjoyed participating in for those she loved. She was skilled at sewing, embroidery, crochet, and tatting. She would often use her embroidery machine to make gifts for family and friends, often scouring the internet to find just the right item for each person. Her other hobbies included fishing, quilting, and decorating her home for Christmas. More than anything else she cherished spending time with her husband Buzz and all of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Oles, Skyler Oles, Morgen Oles, Logan Harlan, Landon Chandler, and Andy Babcock.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or for school supplies for Marion County RII.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Gottman, George Drebenstedt, Dale Drebenstedt, Billy Morris and Jarod Summers.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.