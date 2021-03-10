Russell W. Howell, 75, of Barry, Illinois, and formerly of Marceline, MO, passed away at 1:45 PM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his home.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Mr. Barre Hunter and Mr. Doug Howell will officiate.
Burial will be at Akers Chapel Cemetery in Hull, Illinois.
Friends and Family are invited to Russell’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 12, 2021 at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the visitation or funeral services, please wear a mask and practice all COVID-19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Russell was born September 27, 1945, in Quincy, Illinois to Raymond Howell and Nellidene Fusselman Howell.
He was married on July 1, 1967 in Hannibal, MO to Judith Ann Phillips. She survives.
Other survivors include 3 children, Yvonne Billings (Donnie) of Alachua, Florida, Dawn Miller (Mike) of New London, MO, Alicia Rollins (Brandon) of New London, MO, 3 brothers, Ronald Howell (Nora), Rodger Howell (Patty), and Kevin Howell (Clara), 2 sisters, Raydene Miller, and Roberta Rodgers (Earl) and 1 brother in law, Roger Phillips (Penny). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Trevor Billings (Summer), Tyler Billings (Faith), Mikie Miller, Memphis Miller, Bodie Rollins, Darby Rollins and Piper Rollins and 1 great grandchild, Sawyer Billings and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, Richard “Rich” Howell, his father and mother in law, Robert, and Pauline Phillips, 1 brother in law, Elbert Miller and 1 sister in law, Ruby Howell.
Professionally Russell worked in the printing industry and in sales. He previously worked at the Standard Printing Company and Western Printing Company. While working in sales, Russell was an associate with Mull Map Services.
An avid duck hunter, Russell loved to hunt at Tiemeyer Farm with his family over the years. Russell also spent many hours enjoying a second hobby reloading shells. A talented athlete Russell took pleasure in golfing and playing pick up basketball over the years often anytime he could with his brothers and nephews. Russell also played fastpitch softball for many years, where he performed as a formidable pitcher. Russell formerly played for Long Branch, Hannibal Merchants, Milt’s, O’Donnell’s, and later Pepsi. A wonderful cook Russell made the best prime rib for his family at Christmas and always enjoyed grilling a good steak outdoors. Old westerns with Roy Rogers, gospel hymns by Alan Jackson and spending time with family were a few of Russell’s favorites. Russell cherished his family and he always looked forward to the times they shared.
Russell was a dedicated member of the Hannibal Regional Hospital Auxiliary.
Russell was the pastor for over 17 years at the Community of Christ Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Billings, Mike Miller, Brandon Rollins, Trevor Billings, Tyler Billings, Mikie Miller, Memphis Miller and Bodie Rollins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Regional Auxiliary or to the Pin Oak Foundation for the benefit of the Gardner Camp.
