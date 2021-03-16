Russell “Rusty” Davis, 57 of Hannibal, MO passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Rusty’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, March 19, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
There will be no funeral services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Rusty was born on August 15, 1963 in San Antonio, TX to Paul Alan Davis and Betty L. Bohon Davis Douse.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Douse of Hannibal, MO; four children: Chasity Davis, Joe Soucy, Paul Davis, and Alexandria Davis; two brothers: Chris Douse (Katy) and Elisha Davis (Lisa); two grandchildren: Chloe Davis and Roaric Rickey and numerous friends.
Rusty was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Larry Dean Davis.
Rusty was a self-employed mechanic and logger. He loved motorcycles, especially Harley Davidson “shovel head” bikes. Spending time with his family and friends were always special times for Rusty that he looked forward to.
