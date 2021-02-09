Russell “Reno” Hinojosa, 60, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:19 PM Monday, February 8, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
There will be no services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Reno was born November 27, 1960, in Saint Louis, MO to Russell Leon Hinojosa and Mary Elizabeth Bommarito Hinojosa.
Survivors include 4 children: Ranesiah Rhodes (Eric), Maria Isabelle Hinojosa of Lawrence, KS, Mariah Simoné Hinojosa of Lawrence, KS, and Elgin Hinojosa of Hannibal, MO; 2 brothers, Phillip Jose Hinojosa and Tony Hinojosa; 2 sisters, Rusé Bryson and Jené Costello; 2 nephews, Scott Hull and Bryan Hull; 2 nieces, Shambria Hinojosa and Liné Stenberg; and 2 grandchildren, Vivian Moné and Luca Jamison.
Reno was preceded in death by his parents.
Professionally, Reno was the owner of Preferred Cleaning.
In his free time, Reno enjoyed an array of different hobbies. He was a member of the Society of Creative Anachronism where he made many lifelong friendships. He enjoyed playing almost any game but especially Dungeons and Dragons. His love for the outdoors extended in every direction, from meditation on the beach listening to the waves crash to the stillness of the forest as he hunted wildlife and morel mushrooms. He enjoyed a cigarette, a black cup of coffee, and a fishing pole or golf club. He was a lover of people, world philosophies and a good get-together.
Reno practiced and spread the teachings of Buddhism.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Ranesiah Rhodes.
